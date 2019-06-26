On yer bike - free Kildare mobile repair workshops for Bike Week

Three mobile bicycle repair workshops will be established in Kildare this Friday and Saturday as part of Bike Week.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Kildare County Council will sponsor the bicycle repair workshops in Athy, Newbridge and Maynooth. The repair workshops will allow bike users to bring their bicycles to the designated locations for assessment and repair for free.

The workshops will be outside Newbridge Garda Station on Friday from 10am to 12.30pm and at Maynooth Harbour from 2pm to 4pm and at the Barrow Quay in Athy on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

The initiative is part of Bike Week.

Kildare County Council's Road Safety, Cycling and Sustainable Transport Officer Declan Keogh said: "Cyclists are encouraged to have their bicycles in a roadworthy condition before taking to the road and these mobile bicycle repair workshops will help people to have their bicycles fit for purpose so they can cycle safely."