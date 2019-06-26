Gardai appeal for information after suspected diesel and battery theft at Kildare's M7 roadworks
Road widening project
M7 motorway roadwoarks
Gardai are appealing for information after the suspected theft of fuel and a battery from machinery at the M7 road widening project.
On June 23, last, between 4am and 7am, security staff at the M7 reported a number of incidents.
A mini-digger and dumper were found with the fuel caps removed with the possibility that fuel may have been removed.
A battery was also reported stolen from an excavator.
A Naas Garda spokesperson said that this is the first reports of thefts at the M7 roadworks.
