Irish Cancer Society urges Kildare to get moving for virtual marathon

The Irish Cancer Society is urging people in Kildare to get moving as part of its virtual marathon campaign, which challenges people to clock up 42km in 31 days. The charity’s Marathon in a Month fundraising campaign is a free and easy way to complete your first marathon and help the fight against cancer.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

By taking on Marathon in a Month this July, participants will be raising vital funds that will help ensure no one in Kildare has to face cancer on their own. Each year an overage of 1217 people in Kildare are diagnosed with cancer and are in need of support to cope.

Participants can complete the distance of a marathon in any way they chose; walking, running, hiking, swimming or cycling. By registering, they’re given an everyday hero online fundraising page, this links to their fitness app, keeping track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Last year hundreds of people around the country took on the challenge and raised €90,000 in the process.

Marathon in a month is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, you can clock up KMs in any way you like - whether that’s walking the dog or collecting the kids from school. It’s the perfect challenge to go from total beginner to marathon runner!

For more information or to register to participate in Marathon in a Month visit www.cancer.ie/marathoninamonth