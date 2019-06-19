'Naas relief road funding must be kept in Kildare' says local councillor

Councillor Rob Power has criticised a decision to reject funding of €4.5m for an Inner Relief Road for Naas and has called on council executive to fight to retain the funding for other projects in Kildare.

“This is enormous money to be turning down for what I believe was a really important project. Not only was this an impactful and measurable solution to traffic issues in Naas but was also a necessary piece of infrastructure on which hundreds of houses were reliant. The rejection of this proposed road has the net effect of refusing planning permission to 800 units in Naas," he said.

The €10m Naas ring road was overwhelmingly rejected by local councillors last Monday. The controversial route, which would have linked Dublin Road with Blessington Road, was thrown out by a huge majority (6-1) of the councillors representing the Naas area at their first meeting since the local elections took place on May 24.

Cllr Power said planning permission was previously granted to several projects on the Blessington Road which were to be built in a phased approach, contingent on delivery of a relief road.

He stressed these units cannot go ahead as the infrastructure will not now be in place to support them. It is estimated that these units would have brought in more than €10m in development levies for Kildare County Council.

“The Council Executive have fought hard to win department funding for the county and it’s important that this €4.5m funding be retained. That won’t happen without a fight and a strong business case as to where the funds should be spent instead." he added.

Cllr Power suggested that there are several projects worthy of this funding in Kildare.

“There is broad agreement from the public, council engineers and the Transport Authority that a second bridge is badly needed in Newbridge. Traffic in the town is beyond capacity and relief in the form of another Liffey crossing is badly needed. Congestion is worsened by the fact that so much development has taken place on the Roseberry side of the town despite the fact there has been no additional capacity to handle this traffic.”

“Other towns like Kilcullen, Kildare and Celbridge are crying out for traffic relief and would make excellent use of the funding that the Naas Councillors have turned down.”