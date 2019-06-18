M7 Motorway slip road to be temporarily closed overnight at Junction 9 (Naas North)

From 11pm tonight, 18 June, on the N7/M7 Westbound carriageway, the Junction 9 (Naas North) slip road will be temporarily closed, with traffic diverted onto the N7 Eastbound at Junction 9 (Naas North) to exit at N7 Junction 8 (Johnstown) and rejoin the N7 Westbound at Junction 8 (Johnstown) to continue their journey Westbound.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Kildare County Council said the slip lane will be reopened before 5am on Wednesday 19 June.

This closure is necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.

Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.