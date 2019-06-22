New beginning at unique Kildare venue

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby 2019 marks a new and exciting time for all involved in the Flat Racing game following the official opening of the re-vamped Flat Headquarters at the Curragh, just a few short weeks ago.

The €70m plus new facility, is a joint venture between the State, HRI and a number of individuals with racing connections, and for once the description ‘world class’ is a true and fitting way to describe what has been created at the Co. Kildare venue.

The history of this famous race goes right back to 1817 when a race called the O’Darby Stakes was held, but it lasted for just eight seasons.

It was another quarter of a century before a similar type race was held, this time titled Curragh Derby, but just like its predecessor, did not last.

It was 1866 before a race that resembles today’s event was first held, it was run over 1m 6f before being reduced to its present 1m 2f in 1872.

Nowadays it is not unusual for the winner of the Epsom Derby to compete at the Curragh, usually just three weeks later, and the first time that famous double was achieved was back in 1907 when Orby was the victor, trained in Ireland by Fred McCabe.

Since then no less than 18 horses have completed the Epson-Irish Derby double, the latest being in 2016 when Harzand, owned by the Aga Khan, trained by Dermot Weld and ridden by the recently retired Pat Smullen, who incidentally was crowned Irish Champion jockey on no less than nine occasions.

It was in 1962 that the Irish Derby took a major step forward, with a substantial increase in prize money, when it became known as the Irish Sweeps Derby after the Hospital Sweepstakes was set up by Joe McGrath, the race that year being won by Tambourine, ridden by French jockey Roger Poincelet and trained by Etienne Pollet.

Ragusa, Santa Claus and Meadow Court were the winners in ‘63, ‘64 and ‘65.

Ragusa, trained by ‘Darkie’ Prendergast and ridden by Australian Garnet Bougoure, was owned by Ballymore Eustace resident Jim Mullion.

Santa Claus became only the second horse to win the Epson-Irish Derby double, ridden by Scobie Beasley who was sensationally and controversially replaced by Billy Bourke for the Curragh equivalent.

Naas native, Burke justified trainer Mickey Rodgers decision bringing Santa Claus home in front, sparking off great celebrations in Naas and particularly in St Corban’s Place area where Billy was born and reared.

The great Lester Piggott rode Meadow Court to victory in 1966, Paddy ‘Darkie’ Prendergast once again being the trainer, the winner being the last of ‘Darkie’s four Irish Derby winners.

A change of name and change of sponsorship arrived in 1986 when the race became known as the Budweiser Irish Derby, a lucrative sponsorship that lasted to 2007, after a very successful 21 years.

The following year, 2008, Dubai Duty Free took up the baton with the race being renamed as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and the worldwide brand continues its sponsorship up to 2019 under the guidance of Irish man Colm McLaughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Prize money has increased and increased under Dubai Duty Free and this year the entire prize money is worth no less than €1.5m with the winner’s purse reaching a staggering sum of €870,000.

Top Irish trainer, Aidan O’Brien holds most of the aces again in 2019, having been responsible for five of the first six home at the Epsom Derby a few weeks ago, the Coolmore maestro will no doubt be hoping to add to his tally of 12 winners in the Irish Derby, his first coming in 1997 with Desert King, his latest being in 2017 when Capri prevailed, in between he saddled Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Dylan Thomas (2006), Soldier Of Fortune (2007), Frozen Fire (2008), Fame And Glory (2009), Cape Blanco (2010), Treasure Beach (2011), Camelot (2012) and Australia (2004) and Capri two season ago.

Michael Tabor holds the record for the most wins for an owner with no less than 13 winners (includes part ownership) while Morny Wing has ridden the most winners, six in total, the first back in 1921 with Ballyheron, while incredibly his last and sixth victory arrived no less than 25 years later in 1946 when bringing Bright News home in front.