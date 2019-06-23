Kildare's Clodagh Cavanagh beats the odds to become World Champion

The world champion was born with a heart condition but it has never stopped her achieving her dreams.
“I have the honor of saying I am the dance teacher of this incredible young lady,” said Lisa Rooney of Croi Academy in Kildare town.
“Clodagh has been a dancer in our school from her very first 123s all the way to becoming a world champion. At the start of the year Clodagh came to me at class and told me she was going to win her world championships this year, and true to her dream she succeeded.”
With had work and pure determination Clodagh has defied the odds and has given hope to every child born with a heart condition. Clodagh was born with a congenital heart condition and she needed immediate lifesaving surgeries in Our Lady’s Children’s hospital in Crumlin, Dublin.
“This was followed a few months later by more open heart surgery in John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, USA,” said her proud mum Maria and dad Martin. “Thankfully these were successful though not without their hiccups,”
“We were told she may never have as much energy as other children and that she will definitely need future surgeries, so for Clodagh to win a world championship is a testament to her talent, hard work and determination and the amazing staff in Crumlin and her dance teacher, Lisa Rooney.”
