Long delays expected with Newbridge roadworks set to last four weeks from tonight

Major roadworks are due to get underway in Newbridge tonight causing major disruption in the town.

Kildare County Council said the upgrade works are being carried out by ESB networks.

"The extent of the works is from the water Tower on Cutlery Road out to Buckley's Cross roundabout. Works will be carried out as night time works from 7pm to 7am to ensure minimum disruption to road users. ESB have been conditioned as part of the license to do a leaflet drop and erect VMS board notifying house owners and member of the public," it said.

A sign posted in the town said the works will last four weeks and long delays are expected.