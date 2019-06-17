ANA KRIEGEL TRIAL: Jury still continuing deliberations in trial of two teens for alleged murder of Kildare schoolgirl

The jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel are continuing their deliberations at the Central Criminal Court.



The eight men and four women have spent more than ten hours considering their verdicts having begun deliberations last Wednesday.



The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering Ana at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year.

Boy A is further charged with Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.



In his address to the jury last week Justice Paul McDermott said there were two verdicts the jury could return in relation to each of the murder charges against Boy A and Boy B, namely; guilty of murder or not guilty. He said there were two verdicts in relation to the aggravated sexual assault charge against Boy A; guilty or not guilty.



He told them: "When a verdict is reached in respect of any or all of those counts, insert it into the box and sign the issue paper." He added that each count must be considered separately. The judge said there was a large amount of evidence for them to consider, adding: "It is an unusual case, a case of which two juveniles are accused of murder."

He reminded the jury that if they had a "reasonable doubt" on the evidence they must acquit and this has to be based "on reason and not a fleeting doubt". He also told the jury that they had a large number of exhibits available to them.

The jury has previously asked to see exhibits relating to the evidence in the prosecution case against Boy A and for DVDs of interviews given by Boy B to gardai in May and July 2018.



