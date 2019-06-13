Water supply problems being investigated in two Kildare estates this morning

Following repairs to a burst pipe in the Leixlip area last Tuesday, the water supply to some properties in the area has not returned due to a pressure issue.

Kildare County Council said this morning that the crew are continuing to work on this matter and it is hoped that the supply will be returned fully this morning.

It seems the main areas affected are the Glendale and Riverforest areas of the town.