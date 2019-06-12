Well known Newbridge bar put up for sale

The McGowan's and Apollo premises in Newbridge has been listed for sale by Lisney auctioneers.

The large licensed premises property on the Main Street, which was formerly the well-known Swift's bar and niteclub, spans a total of 1,287.33 square metres.

Lisney said McGowan's is "enjoying a high volume beverage-driven trade".

The property comes with a self-contained Manager's Apartment.

A separate adjoining Commercial Premises is also included.

The entire property stands on a site of 0.075 Hectares.

No price is specified but interested potential buyers are asked to make an appointment to view the property.

Swift's first opened in 1998 but closed a number of years ago.

McGowan's established itself in 2015.

A year later the business was granted planning permission to use the adjacent Discount Store premises as a kitchen annex and restaurant area.