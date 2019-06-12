Coyote Ugly star puts Kildare dancers through their paces at special workshops
Adam Garcia came to Vicky Barry Performing Arts School
Adam Garcia and Vicky Barry
On Saturday June 8 Hollywood star, actor, dancer and reality TV show judge, Adam Garcia came to Vicky Barry Performing Arts to teach two master class workshops.
Adam is best known for his staring role in Coyote Ugly and as a judge on Got to Dance.
Sixty students attended the two workshops and everyone involved had a great experience. One student, Beth Fallon said it was ‘the best day of her life’.
"Adam was brilliant with the students and made sure to sign autographs and take pictures with all who attended," said Vicky Barry.
Adam Garcia teaching the students
