Coyote Ugly star puts Kildare dancers through their paces at special workshops

On Saturday June 8 Hollywood star, actor, dancer and reality TV show judge, Adam Garcia came to Vicky Barry Performing Arts to teach two master class workshops.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Adam is best known for his staring role in Coyote Ugly and as a judge on Got to Dance.

Sixty students attended the two workshops and everyone involved had a great experience. One student, Beth Fallon said it was ‘the best day of her life’.

"Adam was brilliant with the students and made sure to sign autographs and take pictures with all who attended," said Vicky Barry.

Adam Garcia teaching the students