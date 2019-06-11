Massive Kildare solar farm plans due to be lodged for 95 acre site

Plans are due to be lodged soon for a massive solar farm in north west Kildare.

BNRG Neoen Holdings Ltd intends to apply for planning permission for the development at Hortland and Knockanally, Donadea. The permission will be for 10 years and will consist of two electrical substation buildings, six electrical transformers and ground mounted solar panels.

A Natura Impact Statement will also be submitted with the application.