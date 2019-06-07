Off ramps on Kildare motorway N7/M7 will be closed overnight

There will be a change to the eastbound carriageway of the M7/N7 from 11:00 pm this evening (Friday, June 7).

The change will affect the Junction 9 (Naas North) off-slip which will be temporarily closed, with traffic diverted eastbound to exit at the N7 Junction 8 (Johnstown) and rejoin the N7 westbound then exit at Junction 9 westbound.

Additionally, M7/N7 eastbound on slip on Junction 9 (Naas North) will be closed temporarily from 12 midnight with traffic diverted through Johnstown to rejoin the N7 eastbound at the N7 Junction 8 on slip.

Both closures will be removed before or at 5:00am tomorrow (Saturday) morning June 8.

These closures are necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.