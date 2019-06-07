Kildare judge jails prostitutes for nine months

Two women who were operating a brothel in Newbridge, have been jailed for nine months at Naas District Court yesterday.

The pair, Adrina Podaru, 25, and Ana Tomascu, 20, were living in 6 Canning Place, Newbridge when it was raided on November 18, 2018 last following complaints by locals.

The pair were charged with keeping or running a brothel, and evidence was given to the court by the gardai that the pair were also the prostitutes. Gardai entered the premises using a search warrant having had the premises under surveillance for some time.

At the scene, the women admitted that they were working as prostitutes, offering sexual services for money, and signed statements to that effect.

The court heard that there were no clients at the brothel at the time that gardai raided it. No significant money was found at the scene either.

“Was business that bad?” Judge Desmond Zaidan asked.

“It was early in the night,” Sgt Jacob told the court.

Gardai say the women have not come to any attention since then. One of the pair, Ms Podaru is currently expecting a child with her partner.

Their solicitor told the court that the women hope to return to their native Romania once the trial is concluded and to avoid bringing any embarrassment to their families. And gardai were satisfied that this was the case.

Their solicitor said that the women had a sum of money available that could be paid to a charity.

But Judge Desmond Zaidan was not inclined to give them this opportunity. “They weren’t forced into this position.

He sentenced the pair to nine months in prison.

Ms Podaru has lodged an appeal and has been released on bail.