Popular Kildare restaurant closes to move location

Popular Naas restaurant Il Fico, on the Dublin road, has closed.

But the Italian themed restaurant is set to reopen in the next few weeks in an alternative location.

A note posted in the window reads "Due to circumstances beyond my control it is with great sadness that Il Fico Restaurant will be closed from Monday, May 27th, 2019.

"We are re-locating to Naas Court Hotel in the next few weeks."

"I would like to thank everyone for their custom over the years and hopefully we will see you in Il Fico @ Naas Court Hotel in the near future."

