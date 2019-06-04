Kildare Village hiring over 300 people for new expansion of designer outlet complex

Kildare Village expects its latest expansion of 30 new boutiques to add up to 380 new jobs and generate around €140m in revenue.

Value Retail Dublin has been granted planning permission for an upgrade speculated to cost €70m.

The development will see the number of shops increase to 130 in two years, the Sunday Independent reports.

French clothing brands Sandro and Maje will open this summer.

More brands are set to be named in the coming months.

Car Park

The owners of Kildare Village recently applied for planning permission to build an over-flow car park accommodating 193 spaces for a temporary period of 3 years.

The proposed development is on a site accessed via the Nurney Road.

According to the development description, the development will consist of an overflow car park accommodating c. 193 unmarked spaces for a temporary period of 3 years and includes access road, pedestrian and vehicular gates and access steps, boundary fencing, lighting, retaining structures and walls and associated site works.

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue their decision on July 4.

