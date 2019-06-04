Met Éireann
Yellow weather warning issued for Kildare
Heavy rain today and overnight
Rainfall warning
Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Kildare and ten other counties for today and into tomorrow.
The other counties covered by the warning are Dublin, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.
Read also: See more Kildare stories
According to Met Éireann, heavy rain is expected today and overnight with 30 to 35 mm expected.
The warning is valid from today, Tuesday from 7am until 6am on Wednesday.
Weather Alert for Rainfall— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 4, 2019
Level Yellow
Valid 7am Tues to 6am Wed.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/BWLYpq6VK9
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on