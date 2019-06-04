Yellow weather warning issued for Kildare

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Kildare and ten other counties for today and into tomorrow.

The other counties covered by the warning are Dublin, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain is expected today and overnight with 30 to 35 mm expected.

The warning is valid from today, Tuesday from 7am until 6am on Wednesday.