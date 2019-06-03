M7 motorway traffic will move more freely from July

Motorists using the M7 between Naas and Newbridge will be able to move freely from July onwards.

That is according to Kildare County Council official Peter Minnock, who defended the progress of the project to widen the road to three lanes on either side at a Naas Municipal District meeting recently.

He said the project is significant in scale and size and is absorbing 43% of the budget for motorway road improvements. Mr Minnock added that health and safety issues have to be dealt with as the work proceeds and “there will always be unforeseen issues.” He said the project is being completed in a safe manner and he described the prospect of the work being completed in April as “an ambition.

“Those involved with the project are to be complimented,”said Cllr Seamie Moore, who said the widening is a “massive project” and is “ahead of schedule overall”.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said it was her understanding that nothing had gone substantially wrong with the project and a considerable amount of public services and lighting had to be accommodated. The contractors have indicated that they will “achieve substantial completion” by the end of July. The contractor had also indicated that they expect to have three lands available between Junction 8 (Johnstown) and Junction 10 (Naas south) in advance of this date. And if the three lanes become available for use on parts of the road, the existing temporary speed limit will be reviewed in conjunction with the gardai, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the contractor.

Ms Wright also said the public will be kept informed in advance of any changes.