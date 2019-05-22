New extended cafe planned for Naas Tesco

Plans to extend the cafe at the Tesco in Monread, Naas have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

Planning permission was lodged on May 10 and a decision is due on July 4.

Tesco Ireland Limited wants to make alterations to a 320 sq.m area of the Tesco unit comprising an existing café area and other parts of the store.

These alterations include the change of use of 148 sq.m of store space to café use to provide a new extended café of 255 sq.m.

The company also want to reorganise the remaining 65 sq.m circulation space including the relocation of the ATM and trolly lockers, the provision of two new entrances to access existing customer toilets, one from the new café unit and one from the existing Tesco supermarket unit as well as the closure of an existing access door in the café.