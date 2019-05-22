Kildare County Council elections at a glance - Athy Local Electoral Area

The Athy Local Electoral Area includes - Athy East Urban, Athy Rural, Athy West Urban, Ballaghmoon, Ballitore, Ballybrackan, Ballyshannon, Belan, Bert, Burtown, Carrigeen, Castledermot, Churchtown, Dunmanoge, Fontstown, Graney, Grangemellon, Harristown, Inchaquire, Johnstown, Kilberry, Kilkea, Kilrush, Moone, Narraghmore, Nurney, Skerries and Usk.

There are five seats on offer to 10 candidates.

Vera Louise Behan is a new candidate for Fianna Fail, a young woman in a party not over burdened with them.

Aoife Breslin is one of two Labour candidates. The popular representative has served on both Athy Town Council and one term on the county council and is the current chair of Athy Municipal District.

Brian Dooley of Fianna Fail is essentially a new candidate having only recently been co-opted onto Kildare County Council following the departure of Mark Dalton.

Emmet Kane is a new candidate for Fianna Fail, hoping perhaps to attract seats from the party faithful who always supported retiring councillor Martin Miley.

Ivan Keatley was first co-opted to take Deputy Martin Heydon’s seat following the 2011 election. A farmer, a footballer and a carpenter.

Samantha Kenny is, like all the other Social Democrat candidates, a first timer and aims to support people with disabilities as part of her campaign.

Tony McNamee is a former chairman of both County Kildare Macra na Feirme and Clonmel racecourse and is a former director of the Irish Greyhound Board.

Ciara O'Keeffe is seeking a seat for Fine Gael in the Athy area.

Thomas Redmond was an Athy town councillor before being elected to Kildare County Concil in 2014. He is formerly a member of the Labour Party.

Son of former TD Jack, Mark Wall is a long standing Labour public representative at town council and county council level.

