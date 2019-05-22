Woman has mobile phone and purse stolen while getting acupuncture in Clane

A woman who was having acupuncture treatment at a Clane clinic had her mobile phone and purse stolen by an intruder.

It's understood the woman was in the middle of the treatment when the therapist left the room. The intruder went up the stairs of the premises on the main street and entered the treatment room. The client heard someone making a rustling noise in the room but assumed it was the therapist.

When the therapist returned, there was no one in the room except for her client. When the treatment was finished, the woman looked in her bag and found her purse and mobile phone were gone.

Gardai are examining CCTV footage at the premises and on the Main Street to identify the culprit. Anyone with any information can contact Clane gardai on 045 868262.