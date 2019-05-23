KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Charming four bed Bramble Cottage at Mullacash, Naas

Bramble Cottage is situated on a mature elevated site approached through an automatic gate to a tarmacadam tree lined avenue leading up to the residence with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Nestled within this mature site offering a haven of peace and tranquillity which must be viewed to be appreciated.

Situated in a sought after location in Mullacash 3 ½ miles from Naas, 2 miles from Two Mile House, 4 ½ miles Kilcullen and 8 miles Newbridge.

The surrounding towns offer a wealth of amenities with superb shopping, educational, recreational facilities all on your doorstep.

The residence extends to 2,020 sq. ft. (c.188 sq. m.) of accommodation with the benefit of hardwood double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, stove, integrated garage with automatic door and electric gate.

The accommodation comprises, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, shower room, four bedrooms, walk-in hotpress, toilet and garage.

This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a magnificent property in a wonderful setting so close to the surrounding towns of Naas, Newbridge and Kilcullen with all the amenities on your doorstep.

The property is for sale by public auction on Thursday June 20 through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045/433550 who is guiding €450,000.