Man attempted to sell watch to Kildare garda inspector in pub

A man appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday, May 16, on charges of selling goods with no trade license and with unauthorised use of a trademark after he tried to sell a watch to a man who happened to be a garda inspector.

John Connors, 28, of Coolbawn, Ferns, Wexford, approached Inspector Mel Smyth in a pub in Naas on October 26, 2017, and offered him the watch for sale for €10.

Inspector Smyth, who was at a social event, responded by arresting Mr Connors for trying to sell the goods without a license. A closer examination of the goods revealed they had a trade name similar to a more famous luxury brand of watch, Paul Sabatini instead of Louis Cardini.

Mr Connors said he had bought the items in Manchester but he no longer sells them.

Representing him, Conal Boyce noted that “anyone who buys one of these thinking it's the real deal is a fool”.

Judge Zaidan fined him €100 and he told Mr Connors he may apply to the court for the return of €1,200 taken from him at the time of his arrest.