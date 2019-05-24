KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Site with planning for 16 homes sells for €525,000

Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas are delighted to have sold this superb site measuring 1.85 acres or thereabouts with FPP for 16 semi-detached houses in the centre of Rathmoylon village.

The site was an attractive ready to go site with full planning permission for the construction of 16 semi-detached houses.

The site which has good profile is a level site and is well situated within the quaint village of Rathmoylon.

The site is centrally located close to school, shops and the Church.

Rathmoylon has easy access to the surrounding towns such as Trim, Kilcock and Enfield.

To a full auction room the bidding opened at €360,000 and with 3 active bidders went briskly to €460,000.

At this point the auction was adjourned and the vendor decided to place the property on the market for sale. The last two bidders battled it out until the property was knocked down to a Dublin building company at €525,000 or €32,800 per site.

The underbidder was a solicitor acting for a client.

Rathmoylon is located about 8 km from Summerhill and about 20 km from Kilcock and the m4 motorway. It is also only a short drive to Trim and Enfield an the M4 motorway.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01-6286128