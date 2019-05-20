Tallymen and women needed on Saturday for Kildare count in Punchestown

Volunteers are needed to man (or woman) the tallies at the count centre in Punchestown next Saturday morning.

With 90 candidates, 40 seats and eight electoral areas, a large number of tallypeople will be needed to develop a good picture of politicians and party support throughout the county.

Those who volunteer will get a ringside seat into the machinations of a count. It’s often the first time politicians of all stripes work together post election to gather the information that will be scrutinised by fans of politics and future candidates alike.

With 60 counting tables for the 289 ballot boxes and postal vote boxes, there is a significant challenge to get all the details.

The role involves checking to see where number one votes went in each ballot box. Anybody interested in the role should be aware that it's likely to a long day for them on Saturday, such in the expected scale of the count.

The easiest way to get involved is to contact your local candidate or click here.

Sample tallysheet for Celbridge Local Electoral Area