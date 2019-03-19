32 public car charging points now operational in Kildare

There are not 32 public car charging points operational in Kildare.

The transition to Electric vehicles (EVs) is being made easier thanks to a range of Government supports, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

“For a country of our size, we have one of the more comprehensive charge point networks currently in place across Europe,” Senator Anthony Lawlor explained.

“The latest numbers for Kildare show we have 28 standard charge points and 4 fast chargers.”

“The majority of the existing network of publicly accessible charge points was rolled out by the ESB through its eCars programme. A real-time map showing the charge points, including the status and availability of the charge points, is available on the ESB's website at www.esb.ie/ecars.

“The management of these charge points is an operational matter for the ESB.”

As well as the public charging points, an electric vehicle home charger grant was introduced in early 2018 to assist homeowners install an electric vehicle charge point on their property.

This scheme, which is administered by Sustainable Energy Authority of Irelabd (SEAI) provides a grant of up to the value of €600 towards the purchase and installation of a home charger unit.

The Government’s National Policy Framework on Alternative Fuels Infrastructure for Transport in Ireland 2017 to 2030 has a target that by 2030 all new cars and vans sold in Ireland will be zero emissions (or zero emissions capable).

“Electric vehicles offer an increasingly realistic solution to the challenge of reducing the transport sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy in transport and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels,” Senator Lawlor said.

“SEAI is also offering grants of up to €5,000 for a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) purchased and registered in Ireland.”