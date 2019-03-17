Nathan Carter to headline Celbridge music festival

Country music legend Nathan Carter is set to headline the Celbridge Country Music Festival on Saturday, August 3.

The festival takes place in Celbridge GAA Club. The event is the first of its kind to take place in Celbridge, where some of Ireland’s biggest country and Irish acts will present an incredible day of entertainment. Michael English will also perform on the day, with further acts to be announced shortly.

Noel Dunne, Chairman of Celbridge GAA Club said, “We’re both delighted and excited to be bringing Nathan Carter to Celbridge for this fantastic family day out. This music event promises to be the festival highlight in Kildare this summer and shouldn’t be missed.”

He continued, “This event is being held as a joint fundraiser for both Celbridge GAA Club to assist in improving our facilities and also for our club colleague Declan Naughton. Declan has been a long-standing valued member of the club who has coached, mentored and been a key fundraiser. We are indebted to him for his time, effort and energy which compels us now to play our part.

“His accident last June while taking part in a charity cycle has left him with life changing injuries. We are very hopeful that our community will support this event to raise much needed funds to allow Declan and Louise extensively adapt and extend their home. This will enable his return home to Louise, Cillian and Callum from the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin.”

Gates open at 12 noon and non-stop entertainment will be provided throughout the day from 1pm until 7pm.

Tickets, priced at just €25 plus booking fee, are available on tickets.ie and in all SuperValus and Centras nationwide.