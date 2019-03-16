Clane girl (9) walks one hundred miles to raise funds for Mater Hospital

Nine-year-old Clane resident, Lizzie Flavin, has completed the Mater Foundation Challenge which involves walking, jogging, or running one hundred miles during the month of February to help raise funds for patient care in the Mater Hospital.

When Lizzie’s mam, Ann Flavin, signed up for the challenge in February, she did so to raise funds to support the Foundation and to try and get a bit fitter after “a long dreary January.”

Ann’s daughter, Lizzie, decided she could help too!

Lizzie, from The Meadows, Clane, is a pupil in third class at Scoil Bhride. The nine-year-old decided to take part and keep her mam company and motivated while counting down the miles.

Between them the pair spent 29 hours walking over the month of February and covered the 161.4 kilometres, just above the required target.

They raised €210 and another €250 online.

Ailish White from the Mater Foundation, congratulating them, said that a phenomenal €460,000 plus was raised nationally.

The pair walked, on average, 5-10 kilometers every evening and weekend around Clane.

Ann said: “Lizzie has been great company and really took on the challenge. We have had some pretty wet and miserable weather and instead of watching telly or on a device Lizzie had her runners on and kept me company on the walks around Clane in all weathers. She kept the motivation going and no matter how cosy she was, she got up and out for the walk in all weathers.”