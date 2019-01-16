Car with worn tyres, no NCT , insurance or tax seized by Kildare gardai
Court summons pending
File photo
This driver broke most of the rules when it comes to road traffic offences.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle which had two very worn tyres, no insurance, tax or NCT.
Court proceedings to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit stop this vehicle which had two very worn tyres. No surprise to Gardaí that this vehicle had no insurance, Tax or NCT. Vehicle seized. Driver to appear in Court. Remember the legal thread limit is- 1.6mm pic.twitter.com/18C7YC3MXu— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 16, 2019
