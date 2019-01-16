Car with worn tyres, no NCT , insurance or tax seized by Kildare gardai

This driver broke most of the rules when it comes to road traffic offences.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle which had two very worn tyres, no insurance, tax or NCT. 

Court proceedings to follow. 