TRAFFIC ALERT: Newbridge/Naas dual carriageway down to one lane for roadworks

Roadworks are being carried out today on the northbound side of the Newbridge/Naas dual carriageway.

Traffic will be down to one lane between the Pfizer roundabout and Toughers Business Park today, Monday January 14 and tomorrow, Tuesday January 15.

Kildare County Council says some works will also take place on the southbound carriageway.



"From Wednesday 16th January, a contra-flow system will be in operation at this location affecting traffic in both directions until further notice. These works are necessary to facilitate the upgrade and partial realignment of the R445 at this location," said the council.

"Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted."

