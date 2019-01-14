WATCH: Kildare Big Brother star Brian Dowling calls for support for 'Run for Rosie' in memory of mum

The Dowling family from Rathangan are hosting a fun run event in Rathangan in memory of their loving mum who died suddenly last year.

Brian, a Big Brother winner and well known television presenter has put up a video informing all his followers and fans about the event.

"The Dowling Family are hosting a family fun run to mark our beloved mam's first anniversary, 'A Run For Rosie' on Sunday 24 February 2019. Mammy was taken from us due to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). We want to raise much needed funds for the Family Screening Clinic at The Mater Hospital and raise awareness for a cause that we hold very close to our hearts. All your support is greatly appreciated," said the family.

The family event will also feature a 3km buggy push followed by face painting, a raffle and tea and coffee at Rathangan Community Centre. Runners, joggers and walkers of all ability all welcome.

Click here to make a donation on the 'Run for Rosie' Go Fund Me Page

To register for the run Click here

Tickets for the raffle available from The Dowling family members and in local businesses.

Rosie and her husband, Gerard pictured at Brian and Arthur's wedding