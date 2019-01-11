Man who stole sandwich from Dunnes Stores appears in Kildare court

A man appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday, January 9, charged with theft of a sandwich from Dunnes Stores in Maynooth.

Gerard Beirne, 31, with an address listed as 31 The Vale, Woodfarm Acres, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 was apprehended at Manor Mills Shopping Centre on October 9, 2017.

He had left the shop having paid for some items, but not for others. He still owed €10.38, which was the value of a sandwich and a drink.

He was, his solicitor David Powderly explained, homeless at the time. Mr Powderly explained that the defendant had had a difficult past, having previous convictions for drugs, theft and fraud and road traffic matters.

He had served a lengthy prison sentence and having been released from prison, was not reconciled with his family at the time. However that situation has improved since then and he is making progress with his life.

He only has one previous conviction for a similar theft matter.

Judge Desmond Zaidan applied the Probation Act.