Kildare towns scored well in IBAL reports

The in depth report by An Taisce, on behalf of IBAL, (Irish Business Against Litter) into Naas found that 80% of sites surveyed in the town got the top litter grade (Clean to European Norms), including the Main Street, Tesco Metro, St. Corban’s Primary School and the People’s Park.

“These areas presented well and are clearly well respected by the users of same,” the report, seen by the Leinster Leader, explains.

The reports were released the day after IBAL released last Moday, January 7 the results of its final Litter League for 2018, which placed Naas in the top four and Maynooth, the only other Kildare town which remains in the IBAL competition, also climbeding in the ranking to 32nd in the overall.

Among other areas to get an A grade were the Sycamores which was described as “lovely and leafy, with a complete absence of litter, the Town Hall (“despite plenty of activity, in terms of traffic and pedestrians it has scored well”; the Sallins Approach Road (“a positive first impression of Naas”) and the Blessington Approach Road.

However sweet papers and fastfood wrappers reduced the CBS to a Grade B and the M7 Portlaoise Link Road was also noted for being a “moderately littered site with the stretch outside Naas quite noticeable”.

Maynooth is the only other Kildare in the IBAL league. The An Taisce inspector congratulated the university town “on reclaiming its Clean status after slipping earlier in the year”.

“Over half of the sites surveyed in the town got the top litter grade and the remainder were moderately littered (i.e. no seriously littered sites).

Top ranking sites included Maynooth Train Station, St. Mary’s Primary School, Maynooth University and Main Street – the latter was much improved on IBAL Survey 1, 2018.

The approach from Kilcock, “created a positive first impression” while the Main Street was “excellent with regard to litter. It was the cleanest it has been in a number of years and it was particularly impressive that there were no cigarette butts at the base of the ornamental trees.

On the North Campus of the University, they noted that “development continues apace but this didn’t impact in any negative way on the litter situation”.

“Despite plenty of activity and cafes there was a complete absence of litter throughout the area surveyed.”

The Train Station was also well regarded, being “spotless throughout” as was St. Mary’s Primary School and the Celbridge/Saggart Approach Road.

“Wooden bollards, blue bin, pathway and substantial tree planting were in very good order – an excellent site with regard to litter.”

However the Harbour, the Recycle Facility at Aldi, Aldi itself and the N4 Dublin – Maynooth Link Road all slipped from the A Grade as a result of being “moderately littered”.