64 home Kildare town estate gets green light

Kildare County Council has given the go ahead for 64 new homes in Kildare town.

Soreze Developments Ltd. has been given planning permission to build four four-bed dual aspect two storey houses; two five-bed three storey homes (converted attic); seven five-bed semi-detached three storey (converted attic) houses; three five-bed dual aspect semi-detached three storey (converted attic) homes; four four-bed semi-detached three storey (converted attic) houses; two four-bed two storey houses; eight four-bed semi-detached two storey houses; eight three-bed semi-detached two storey houses; two two-bed semi-detached two storey houses; 16 three-bed terraced two storey houses; eight two-bed terraced two storey houses.

The new development will be built at Loughlion, Kildare Town. The plans also include a new entrance on to the Monasterevin Road.