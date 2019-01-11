Permission refused for 69 Kildare homes

Planning permission has been refused for 69 new Monasterevin homes due to flooding concerns.

Masonbrook Holdings Limited originally wanted to build 73 two storey houses at Ferns Bridge comprising 54 three bedroom semi-detached houses, six four bedroom semi-detached houses, one four bedroom detached house, four three bedroom terraced units and eight two bedroom terraced units.

The project also included landscaping, open spaces, and car parking on a 3.63 hectare site, which would have formed part of the overall existing Ferns Bridge estate.

The plans were changed by significant further information reducing the house numbers to 69 along with other changes to the design of the proposed homes.

Kildare County Council said the flooding risk to the new homes, adjoining residences and the public road had not been addressed.