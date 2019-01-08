Kildare County Council advise Naas public - bring your trees to the Fairgreen

Kildare County Council has advised members of the Naas public to bring their Christmas trees to the Fairgreen for disposal.

The statement, issued moments ago, came from in response for clarity from the Leinster Leader following a number of incidents in Monread Park where Christmas Trees left there over the weekend were set on fire.

“The location at Monread is historical and is not the official site for Christmas trees in Naas anymore,” the statement begins.

“The official site for Naas trees is at Fairgreen (Kilcullen Road end of town). This site is very suitable as it is close to bottle banks as well.

“It will accept Christmas trees until Saturday 19th January.”

Locals say that parts of Monread Park were badly charred over the weekend, including one of the planted trees.

The Park is used by thousands of people living in surrounding estates.

A local resident told the Leinster Leader “This could have been prevented. In the past, the fire brigade has been called out, which only serves to tie up vital services and if a more serious incident were to occur elsewhere it leaves these services stretched and perhaps compromised.”

It's believed that between 40 and 50 trees were discarded at Monread Park in error.

Read also: Christmas trees set on fire while waiting for collection in Kildare park