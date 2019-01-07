Water supply to be restored to homes and businesses in North Kildare town by 5pm today

Irish Water, in partnership with Kildare County Council are continuing works to restore the water supply to homes and businesses in parts of Celbridge following a burst water main.

The pipe burst occurred in Castletown, Celbridge. The areas impacted include Abbey farm, Ballymakealy, Celbridge Abbey, Killadoon Park, Priory Lodge, Priory Walk, Priory Drive, Priory Court, Priory Crescent, Priory Square, Priory Close, Priory Way, Priory View, St Raphael’s Manor, Oakley Court, Grattan Court, Springfield Drive, Springfield Court, Springfield Gardens, parts of Oldtown Mill and surrounding areas.

"Crews are currently on site carrying out repair works. The burst was significant and the repair works are proving complex. It is expected that the repair will be completed by 5pm this evening. Following the completion of the repair, full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network," said Irish Water.

"A temporary water station is currently in place at the Church of Ireland in Celbridge. An additional water tanker will be in place from the filling station on the Clane Road from 1.30pm today. Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused."

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of Irish Water's website. The reference for this water outage is KLD031029.