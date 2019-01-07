This is how much Local Property Tax was collected in Kildare in 2018

A total of €20.3 million was collected in Local Property Tax in Kildare in 2018, according to figures released by Revenue today.

Kildare had a compliance rate of 97.4% with returns made for 79,000 properties.

The data also shows that 16.1% of properties in Kildare are valued below €100,000, with 22.1% valued between €100,000 and €150,000. A further 29.9% are valued between €150,000 and €200,000, 18.2% are valued between €200,000 and €250,000, while 6.7% are valued between €250,000 and €300,000. Finally, 6.9% of properties in Kildare are over €300,000.

€482 million in total was raised by the Government through LPT last year.

SEE ALSO: Appeal lodged to an Bord Plenala over Monasterevin Malt House development