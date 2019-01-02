Lawlor’s Hotel gets green light for a new extension

Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas has been granted permission for a further extension.

The new permission — which follows a previous permission granted in 2017 for 80 bedrooms, a new restaurant/kitchen on the fourth floor, a 81 square metre courtyard suite as well as a lobby, reception and lounge bars — includes a conference room/dining room on the fourth floor.

A goods lift, a third floor extension which will lead to three new bedrooms and changes to a bedroom to accommodate a corridor on the proposed third floor extension are included.

Also granted by Kildare County Council as part of the planning permission are three new fire escape stairwells serving the proposed third and fourth floors, in addition to a new stairwell accessing these two floors. All goods deliveries will continue at the existing hotel entrance at Friary Road/Poplar Square.

The existing frontage of the hotel at Poplar Square will remain unchanged.

Residents living at nearby Gleann na Gréine expressed concern about the fourth floor, claiming that because of its height and design it would have a detrimental impact on the hotel facade as well as the visual amenity of the area. They also claimed the proposed use of the fourth floor as a restaurant and function area with open air terraces which would give rise to noise (amplified music), light pollution and overlooking form a high level “which would seriously injure the residential amenities of the area in particular the homes in Gleann na Gréine”.

They said the protection of residential amenities in the area at night time is a concern (and) noise from roof mounted generators is already causing a nuisance in the area since the trees were removed from the site.

