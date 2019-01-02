Football blitz for Michael Mullan fundraiser in Naas

St Stephen’s Day saw Naas Rugby Club host four GAA sides, Kill, Eadestown, Naas and Two Mile House, in a blitz in aid of The Michael Mullan Cancer Fund.

Michael played with Naas Rugby Club and Eadestown as a teenager. Having overcome another cancer (renal cell carcinoma) Michael graduated from Trinity College and earned a scholarship to complete a Masters in Law at Harvard in USA.

Shortly after taking up his course he was diagnosed with a rare form of metastasized renal cell cancer, however he was fortunate that a newly approved treatment which allowed for targeted chemotherapy in Boston.

While it was Michael’s plan to be present on St Stephen’s Day, he spent Christmas in hospital in Boston having taken ill earlier in the week.

Pat Mullan, Michael’s dad, thanked Naas RFC for organising the event and all the players for their contribution to a very memorable social and sporting day and the Eadestown community for their continued support. He said Michael and his girlfriend Mel were most appreciative of the support.

If you want to support the fund you can do so on www.gofundme.com

/michaelmullanscancerfund