SKET campaigners welcome announcement of new 1,000 pupil Kildare school

South Kildare Educate Together (SKET) has welcomed the news that a new secondary school is on the way for Newbridge.

"We are delighted to hear the announcement from the Department of Education & Skills that a new 1,000 pupil school building has been approved for the Curragh Post Primary School to help ease the pressure on school places in the south of the county. We understand that engagement is ongoing with Educate Together about potential partnership options," said the group.

"It follows our long campaign to raise awareness of the pressures on existing schools in the south Kildare area. We are thrilled that the review carried out by the Department has resulted in such fantastic news just in time for Christmas.

"We look forward to hearing more details of the Minister's plans in the new year and are committed to helping the project move forward in any way we can."

SKET would like to thank everyone who has helped them get to this point over the last four years, everyone who signed an expression of interest, parents, supporters who stood out in cold weather collecting signatures, the children who made videos and posters, and a special thanks to local representatives - Jack Wall who organised our first meeting with the then Minister Jan O'Sullivan, and TD's Martin Heydon, Fiona O'Loughlin, TD for Kildare South and Sean O'Fearghail. They also thanked local councillors, Cllr Mark Wall, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy and the local media who helped to keep the campaign in the public eye.

"We also want to thank Nessa Doyle, Principal in the Curragh Post Primary school for coming to meet children and parents in the local Educate Together primary school, chat to us about our shared values, and who we hope to be working with in the future," it added.

"The committee wish you all a very happy and peaceful Christmas, and looking forward to new beginnings in 2019."