Pair allegedly exchanged €829,265 at Kildare garage

Two men will face trial in the Circuit Court on charges of having possession of a bag of cash containing €829,265 which, it is suspected, is the proceeds of crime.

It will be alleged that Clive Kavanagh, 35, with an address at 11 Griffeen Glen, Lucan and Padriac Cawley, 41, with an address listed as Cloonskirt, Sooey, Riverstown, Sligo met at Tougher’s garage on September 1, 2017 to exchange the bag of cash.

The Book of Evidence was served on the two men at Naas District Court last Wednesday, December 19.

Judge Zaidan asked the prosecuting detective if the State believes the money was allegedly the proceeds of criminal activity.

The detective agreed that this was the belief. Judge Zaidan sent the men forward for trial to the Circuit Court.