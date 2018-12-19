Naas tapas restaurant Las Radas gets green light for expansion

Well known Naas tapas restaurant, Las Radas has been given planning permission for an extension.

Read also: People Before Profit to run Ashling Merriman in May Kildare local elections

The company had originally applied for the change of use from retail to restaurant use at the premises at New Row, Naas.

It also wanted to build an 8.2m2 extension at the first floor, raising the height of the existing flat roof at rear. The application also allowed for internal alterations of the existing restaurant including relocation of the kitchen and a 48.5m2 extension to the existing restaurant, and a canopy over open aired terrace to rear of the building.

On foot of significant further information furnished by the restaurant, the application was changed to include a ground floor extension to the rear of the premises.

Kildare County Council granted permission on December 10 with 17 conditions attached.