Athgarvan Pitch and Putt club raises €1,030 for Irish Cancer Society

Athgarvan Pitch and Putt Club held their Social Evening at the Hideout Pub, Kilcullen on Saturday, December 8.

Members and associates enjoyed the get together and welcomed Helen Ó Flaherty of the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

Through the hard work of members of the committee, the club raised €1,030 to assist the ICS with the vital work they carry out.

This donation was achieved through various sponsorships from members/associates and the business sector.

The committee would like to thank all those who joined them on the night.

“Sincere thanks to the Hideout Pub for their fantastic service and hospitality. Also on the night, club competition winners were presented with prizes for various events held throughout the year. Much thanks to Gents Captain Brian Sheridan who presented the prizes,” said a club spokesperson.

“The committee would like to extend their gratitude to all who have given their time to club and to wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

The club gave special thanks to all of their sponsors: MPC (Meehan Property Care), HRI Ireland, Rruffley Mowers, Southern Machinery, Halpenny Golf, Keadeen Hotel, Nolan's Butchers, Cannings Pharmacy, Kieran Lambe Window Cleaning, Colm Lambe Wedding Video Specialist, Kaymed, and Market Kitchen restaurant.