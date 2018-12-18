Weather Forecast for Tuesday: Weather set to improve during day after wet start

According to Met Eireann, it will be wet and windy across Leinster and Ulster at first on Tuesday, but the rain will clear mid-morning and the southerly winds ease as brighter conditions extend across the country.

Showers will then be mainly in the western half of the country with long dry periods in many places during the afternoon. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

Met Eireann states that there will be scattered showers with clear spells on Tuesday night. The showers will be heavy and more frequent in the west and southwest. South to southwest winds will be light to moderate with patches of mist or fog forming. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 3 and 7 degrees with perhaps some grass frost in the east and north.