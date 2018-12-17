Kildare woman is named ‘Researcher of the Year’ for 2018

A Maynooth woman has been named ‘Researcher of the Year’ for 2018 by the Irish Research Council.

Dr Karen English was given the award for her research in the area of cellular therapy for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

She leads the Cellular Immunology Laboratory at the Institute of Immunology at Maynooth University.

Now in their second year, the Researcher of the Year awards recognise and commend the very best of the Council’s current awardees or alumni working in academia, industry, civic society or the public sector.

“Her exceptional career is a testament to the quality and calibre of people in Ireland’s research sector and I would like to commend her on her hard work and dedication to her chosen field,” Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan, TD said.

“Supporting exceptional researchers from early-career stage and ensuring that we have pipeline for a broad range of expertise, is essential for our research eco-system and future-proofs our higher education sector.”

