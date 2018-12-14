WATCH: Magical moment when young Kildare cancer survivor meets his hero Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson

Check out this heart warming moment when Newbridge cancer surivor, PJ Larkin met his hero, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

His mum Tanya told the Leinster Leader they were "still buzzing from the meeting."

Kildare Relay for Life said; "The moment one of our beautiful children survivors PJ got to have his wish granted and meet the one and only Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. How amazing is that, delighted for PJ and his mum."

The Rock posted this video on his Facebook page.