New life saving first responders group set up in South Kildare

When people come together to make a difference in a local community great things can happen and this is exactly what happened when a group of locals came together to form the Monasterevin & Kildangan First Responders.

The First Responders Network links with the National Ambulance Service assisting with emergency calls in relation to cardiac arrest, stroke, difficulty breathing, choking and heart attacks.

"We aim to cut the emergency response time to minutes and administer lifesaving procedures quicker by been locally based. We have been working hard for over a year training in the Monasterevin Community Centre, recruiting and fundraising to get to the point where we can offer this service in the area and on December 14 this potentially lifesaving service came to the people of Monasterevin and Kildangan," said a group spokesperson.

"Currently we have eight trained members and another four in training with the objective to provide a 24/7 service in the area. We are currently recruiting for members and hope to grow our number in 2019. So, if you have some free time why not join your local Community First Responders group and you could help save a life. To get in contact email us at Mkcfr.group@gmail.com or check out our Facebook page @monasterevinfirstresponders."