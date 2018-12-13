KILDARE TRAFFIC UPDATE: New layout at M7 roadworks

There is a new layout for motorists traveling on the M7 from this morning at the site where the Naas-Newbridge by-pass upgrade is taking place.

The council said that subject to favourable weather conditions, M7 mainline traffic will continue with the second stage of the recently commenced movement of traffic onto the new carriageway surface, adjacent to the new central median.

From 6am this morning, Thursday December 13, the current split in traffic on the westbound carriageway, between Junction 9 and 10, will be removed and both lanes will run on the new surface, adjacent to the median, for approximately 2.5 kilometers.

"Two lanes will be maintained at all times during peak hours of 06.00 hrs to 21.00 hrs. Once traffic has been moved across, works will continue to the adjacent verge/hard shoulder areas, which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes. Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted," said the council.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M7 northbound remains heavy this morning from J12 Newbridge through to J10 Naas South where a breakdown is blocking the left lane.

AA Roadwatch is reporting traffic is also slow through Sallins on the Clane/Naas Rd (R407) towards Naas.